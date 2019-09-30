IS bride Shamima Begum can never return to UK, says Home Secretary Priti Patel

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(SKY NEWS) — Home Secretary Priti Patel has said Islamic State bride Shamima Begum will never be allowed to return to the UK.

Begum, who fled to join the terror group with two school friends in 2015, has begged to be allowed back in Britain for therapy after all three of her children died in Syria.

But Ms Patel said there was “no way” she could return and it was “quite reassuring” to see the 19-year-old still in the war-torn country.

“Our job is to keep our country safe,” the home secretary told the Sun on Sunday.

“We cannot have people who would do us harm allowed to enter our country – and that includes this woman.

“Everything I see in terms of security and intelligence, I am simply not willing to allow anybody who has been an active supporter or campaigner of IS in this country.”

Ms Patel added that she will “stop goldplating” the UK’s international obligations and “endangering the British public in the process”.

Begum, from Bethnal Green, east London, has been stripped of her British citizenship and is currently living in a Syrian internment camp.

Authorities in Bangladesh, where she is believed to be able to claim citizenship, said she would not be able to enter the country.

Begum married Dutch IS fighter Yago Riedijk when she was 15 years old and had three children with him during her three years living with the terror group.

All three children died at a young age, with the last child born in February in a refugee camp.

Begum now claims to hate IS and said this week she was only there to “make babies”.

( 0 ) ( 0 )