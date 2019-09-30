Ireland tour of the West Indies starts on January 7, 2020

Share This On:

West Indies will host Ireland for a full white-ball series of three Colonial Medical Insurance One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) starting on January 7, 2020, in Barbados, Grenada and St. Kitts.

This will be the first time Ireland have played the West Indies in a full three-match series in both ODIs and T20Is. The Colonial Medical Insurance ODIs starts with two-day/night games on Tuesday 7 and Thursday, January 9 at Kensington Oval, Barbados, before concluding with a day game at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday, January 12. Grenada hosts the first T20I on Wednesday, January 12 before both teams fly to St. Kitts with back-to-back day/night T20Is to conclude the series on Saturday 18 and Sunday, January 19.

“It’s going to be a great start to the new year to welcome Ireland and their fans to the West Indies for this six-match Series. It will be an exciting contest on the pitch as the West Indies play at home for the first time in five months. Off the pitch, we know that two of the most colourful and noisy sets of fans in world cricket will come together to create a great atmosphere for both the Colonial Medical Insurance One Day Series followed by the T20I Series,” said CWI commercial director Dominic Warne.

West Indies won the only ODI that the two sides contested in 2010 at Sabina Park in Jamaica. In February 2014, both teams returned to play in Jamaica where West Indies won the sole ODI played whilst the two-match T20I series was drawn one match apiece.

The most recent ODI encounter in May 2019 featured a world record opening partnership of 365 from openers John Campbell and Shai Hope who both scored centuries in a resounding win for the West Indies.

All told, West Indies have won seven of the nine ODIs and two of the four T20Is the two sides have contested since Ireland’s elevation to the international stage. Ireland announced themselves on the world stage on their first visit to the West Indies at the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup with their famous group stage win over Pakistan at Sabina Park.

