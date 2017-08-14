Irate minibus drivers say their actions have nothing to do with politics

Minibus drivers of Vieux-Fort plying the 4B route have taken protest action from last Friday for what they described as the tardiness on the part of the Transport Board in implementing their adjusted bus fares.
However, they took it on their own to make some adjustment to their prices, which they say was long overdue.
Rout 4B consists of minibuses plying the route from Vieux-Fort to Aupicon, Pierrot and Bellevue in Vieux-Fort North.
According to the irate minibus drivers, their actions have nothing to do with politics or the terrible condition of the road.
According to Sheldon Leriche, secretary of Route 4B Minibus Drivers Association, the original price list was adjusted in 2008 after the Transport Board realised it had made mistakes in it.
He showed this reporter two correspondences from the Board, one admitting an error was made in the original price list, and another, the adjusted price list. However, no specific date was given when the adjusted price list would be implemented.
According to Leriche, the Board told them that the matter has to go through a process, so give them some time to deal with it, and in the meantime discuss the mistake with the commuters. He added that the Board had given them the assurance that after the review period of the bus fares which is every three years, the matter will be rectified.
He said when they realised their concerns were not being addressed, in 2012 they began to agitate for the adjusted price to be implemented.
“Nine years after errors were made on our price lists and the boundaries nothing has happened,” Leriche lamented.
He added that the Board even made mistakes in the location of certain communities along their routes.
“They made mistakes in stating which route comes first and which one comes after….” Leriche said.
He said they are at a disadvantage when compared with the prices charged in other routes in the south of the island.
Leriche said they are now hoping that someone in authority will intervene and have the matter settled amicably.
According to him, it pains them to see how the commuters are affected by their actions, but they have to take a stand.
“It’s sad to see people boarding pick-ups to go work,” Leriche said.
President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) Linus St. Clair and Transport Officer in the Ministry of Transportation, Nigel Joseph could not be reached for comments.
However, the actions of the minibus drivers have been described as illegal by sources in the Ministry of Transportation.
It pain your heart to see people get to work on pickups. Well they getting to work. While you'll jackasses on strike and have you'll loans to pay. Why you'll didn't strike before breaking the law with you'll own price list adjustments. Day ban jackass.
now musa will come and talk, he spent 10yrs in office and never fixed the belle vue road.
why didn t they agitate under the former administration, this is politically motivated.
Vieux fort to desruisseaux 3.00 belle vue is closer to Vieux fort and u guys want more . Yes to the increase to coconut bay , airport, stadium but the other prices don't need adjustments. Salaries have not increased. When gas fluctuates I don't hear decrease the fare but a slight increase and u want more. What about ppl who make 250 fortnightly and have kids. Come one let's be fair
I can understand adjustment of the fare to coconut bay, aupicon , stadium and the airport but the drivers have over stepped their boundaries. They have increased all the fares on the list and children from 2 years old pay adult price on some buses. The drivers on this route have horrible attitudes yet don't take into consideration its a service they provide. Some buses on this route we get wet when it rains. Most times we wait hours by the road before getting a bus to town from 11am onwards. You pay the fare to drop u to various destinations such as joyeux and vivancelle and they drop commuters half way after we have paid the full fare.
Now they are on strike but they don't want other buses to take us to and from work.he lie he isn't sad about the commuters hiking.its a joke to them because they pass by the bus stops and laugh at us passengers.
Why were they not complaining when the prices of fuel was at a very low price a few yeas ago?
Why now?
Truth be told, the drivers on route 4b are on strike because the police arrested and charged one of them on Friday for overcharging a passenger.
They, the drivers, are not a law unto themselves and cannot take in on their own to increase bus fares. I hope the police continues to enforce the laws.
how can their actions be illegal if in the first instance they had to get a increase and it was a mistake that things were not adjusted to show this. i dont see nothing illegal cause the increase is there its just that the person responsible did not do the correct thing.
Bus drivers are the happiest people in St. Lucia. They sit their behinds on the bus stand sleeping, gambling, harassing women for most of the day. Spend 2 hours a day at most driving yet expect to live champagne dreams and caviar wishes. You give truly atrocious service. You risk people's lives with your reckless driving. People should be compensated for doing something productive.
Everything seem to be in disarray in this island. Can't we have some peace and tranquility on this island for once? If it's not one it's the other. Things never cease to amaze me in St. Lucia!
What is the Chief Transport Officer saying all of this. Why not try to contact her. She is suppose to account for this nonsense. After all she is the secretary to the board
She is not unaware after 9 years.
These stupid drivers always want an increase...prices are going up for the rest of us too...yall bus drivers act like yall alone buy gas tires and oil...
I don't see why it had to get to that point, since everyone accepted that there were mistakes and that they would fix them. Some people just need to get off their lazy butts and make things happen.
Yeah! Tell that to the marines (near Korea)!!
Yea! Tell that to the marines!!
Clown taking about tell the marines. How you reach so far foreign mind ?
How come you guy had nine years to fix it now the drivers take action sources in the ministry say it illegal wow
Is it not illegal for the government/transport board to take nearly a decade to address the bus drivers request? It is now 9 years. Enough is enough.