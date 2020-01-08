Iran threatens to attack inside America if US responds to missile attacks

(CNN) — In its Telegram channel, Iranian Revolutionary Guard says the “Pentagon reports that the US will respond to Iran’s attacks.”

IRGC then says in a footnote, “This time we will respond to you in America”.

Singapore Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace

Singapore Airlines has diverted all its flights from the Iranian airspace.

Here’s what the airline said in a statement to CNN: “In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace. We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary.”

The airline is the national carrier of Singapore.

Iranian official tweets: “Get the hell out of our region!”

Iran’s minister of telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi took to Twitter following the missile attack on US targets in Iraq.

“Get the hell out of our region!” he tweeted.

Iran’s supreme leader says US may harm Iran — but they harm themselves many times more

In an undated video shared by Iran’s semi-official Fars News, Iran’s supreme leader is seen addressing a large crowd saying that the US may harm Iran — but they will harm themselves many times more.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei added: “I said during a speech at the time [of President Obama’s presidency], that the time for hit-and-run is over. If you hit, you get hit back.”

Iran threatens to attack Dubai and Haifa if country is bombed

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in its Telegram channel that, in the event Iranian soil is bombed, it will target the cities of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Haifa, Israel, in the third wave of operations.

Top Iranian official tweets image of Iranian flag following attack

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, who is also a politician and representative of the Supreme Leader, tweeted an image of the Iranian flag following reports of attacks on al-Asad air base.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it hit air base in Iraq

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is taking responsibility for a rocket attack at an Iraqi air base housing US troops.

The IRGC said, “It has hit US Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq with tens of missile,” Press TV urgent banner read.

The IRGC has warned the US of more “crushing responses in case of new aggression,” a banner on Iran’s state-run Press TV said. The IRGC said it will target any regional state that becomes a platform for US aggression, a second banner read.

The warning follows the IRGC claiming responsibility for hitting the Ain al-Asad air base, which houses US forces in Iraq, with tens of missiles.

