Ipswich signs Saint Lucia’s Donacien

(SNO) – It was a happy Emancipation Day indeed for a young footballer born in Choiseul and now plying his trade in the English game.

Ipswich Town have signed Accrington Stanley defender Janoi Donacien, with Stanley planning to use the transfer fee to buy new dressing rooms.

The Championship side have signed the Saint Lucian on a season-long loan deal that will become permanent once his work permit application is cleared.

The 24-year-old scored once in 80 league appearances for Stanley. He plays as a fullback, wing back, or centre back.

“Janoi is a great lad, he is a model professional,” said Accrington chairman Andy Holt on the club website.

“He came here, grafted, helped us win the league title and fully deserves his opportunity. That’s what we are about at Accrington.

“The fee means a great deal to us and for us, it’s going into new changing rooms.”

Donacien could make his debut against Blackburn on Saturday. Although he is yet to play for Saint Lucia, Janoi is fully eligible for international competition, and has publicly stated his desire to do so.

He migrated to the United Kingdom several years ago, at the age of eight. He has been part of the setup at Luton Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Tranmere Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers.