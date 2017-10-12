Invitation to participate and create – Kwéyòl Market 2017

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) in collaboration with the Folk Research Centre (FRC), Castries Constituency Council (CCC) and Events Company of Saint Lucia Inc. (ECSLI) present, Kwéyòl Market – a two day exciting and fun-filled yard fair.

The Kwéyòl Market is a platform for creative expression and commerce for Saint Lucian painters, designers, jewellery makers, sculptors, musicians, dancers, actors and confectioners as well as other artistes – the perfect opportunity to showcase uniquely Saint Lucian products and services as a precursor to the Jouné Kwéyòl festivities.

The Kwéyòl Market is the brainchild of the CDF and forms part of Arts and Heritage Month, under the Soleil Summer Festival. The two-day open-air market is slated for Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October, 2017 at the Constitution Park between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on both days.

The market will serve as a one-stop-shop for those visiting the space to be immersed in and embrace Saint Lucian Kwéyòl culture through its diverse facets.

The CDF invites all to be a part of this exciting and engaging activity. Interested persons are invited to a meeting at the CDF Conference Room located at Barnard Hill where further clarity will be given regarding the Kwéyòl Market.

This meeting is scheduled for Monday 16th October, 2017 and will commence promptly at 5:30 p.m. Registration has commenced and eager parties are invited to visit the CDF office ahead of Monday’s meeting. Booths are limited and will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information contact the Cultural Development Foundation at +1-(758)-457-9021 or visit our website, www.cdfstlucia.org for further details and access to the registration form.