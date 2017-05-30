“Investing in St. Lucia gives me more opportunities and lower taxes” – CIP investor speaks

Andrew Henderson, an American investor and founder of the Nomad Capitalist, is one of several persons who have invested in St. Lucia’s Citizen by Investment Program (CIP).
Henderson, who is an American, sees CIP as the way forward for many countries as people worldwide travel more for work and business.
“I think the world is going more nomadic. People don’t want to be in once place. They want to have one or two or three bases for lifestyle reasons and pay reasonable taxes, and that’s what becoming more accessible,” Henderson told the BBC.
Henderson currently has four passports which includes St. Lucian and the African island of Comoros and he is now working on his fifth.
(13)(1)
The man there like he in the CIA...
Yea CIA
In Saint Lucia, if you do not have money like to passport tourists, you are second class. Kenny started it. Chestanet perfected it. It is very difficult now to put the genie back into the bottle. What is your last wish? Pooohffffff!
Thus article was taken from a BBC report which heading was "CIP- is it a commodity". To take a few sentences from an entire article an to quote out of context is erroneous. The article was criticizing CIP.
You just noticed that!
Mr. Andrew Henderson , how does your Nomad Capitalist help the St Lucian people .? All it does is help you increase your personal freedom and help you improve your personal freedom . your lifestyle does not create jobs, . Who ever gave you passage to own a lucian passport is misleading St. lucians. C I P is created to invest on the islands , so what have you to say. This passport you obtain is not for show boat. ==beware.==
I am convinced that you have misread or did not read this released. The individual was described as a CIP INVESTOR. He is here to invest. Investment brings jobs. These guys do not want to stay here.
Yeah. Right. You do not understand the English language.
He invested in himself, fool. He wanted a passport. He paid for it.
After the conditions are met, hold you jaw open for the jobs. You will need a towel to tie it back up your jabbering mouth back up to the rest of your foolish head.
Invest in WHAT????
mostimes when someone has that many passports its questionable
The foreigners are buying all the prime lands and locations , and soon St Lucians will be left holding their dick in their hands. ==CHASTANET IS NOT A LUCIAN AND DO NOT CARE.=== GROUP OF FOREIGN WHITES ARE TADING OVER. BEWARE.
Money talks. Money walks. We keep on making picaninny that we cannot feed and educate properly to lift out of poverty. Our idiot politicians create incubators of more idiots by housing them in plywood boxes called houses. The ghettos thus created remain, providing human predators incapable of reason. The most these animals can do is take and sell drugs. Then the kill, and rob for their drug habit and to protect their turf market.
Lol, dude is collecting passports like gym badges
Kenny opened the flood gates to hell and CHASTANET dive wide open. Investing in St lucia is fabulous for this man but what about locals. Those of us who live abroad and have tried to do so are faced with roadblocks and frustration. T way chu sort la .
St lucia is for foreigners not locals
Award for the most stupid comment posted
And we ask "how the guns pass though " while custom is seaching born st. Lucian coming home for visits, they let these so call citizens by, without much of a peep in their luggage. Have you ever go through custom and see how they seaching us like criminals, lifting every pieces of clothes ( like they send you to work or shop in America for them). St. Lucia is your home and they asking you, how many times you come in last couple months. Why you have an American and st. Lucian passport and this man has four.