“Investing in St. Lucia gives me more opportunities and lower taxes” – CIP investor speaks

Andrew Henderson, an American investor and founder of the Nomad Capitalist, is one of several persons who have invested in St. Lucia’s Citizen by Investment Program (CIP).

Henderson, who is an American, sees CIP as the way forward for many countries as people worldwide travel more for work and business.

“I think the world is going more nomadic. People don’t want to be in once place. They want to have one or two or three bases for lifestyle reasons and pay reasonable taxes, and that’s what becoming more accessible,” Henderson told the BBC.

Henderson currently has four passports which includes St. Lucian and the African island of Comoros and he is now working on his fifth.