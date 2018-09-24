Invest St Lucia hosts Investor Mission and Career Fair

(PRESS RELEASE) – Invest Saint Lucia (ISL), in collaboration with Nearshore Americas – a leading international firm that conducts independent research on IT, digital business and contact center outsourcing trends in Latin America and the Caribbean – staged a 3-day Inward Investor Mission and Career Fair from September 19th – 21st 2018.

Nearshore Americas recently carried out an in-depth analysis of Saint Lucia’s BPO proposition and confirmed that the island is well positioned to support the sub-sector.

The main purpose of this initiative was to showcase Saint Lucia’s potential as an investment destination for investors in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and call center space. The mission demonstrated the island’s potential to host and support BPO companies by highlighting the island’s infrastructure, its facilities and supporting services.

ISL and Nearshore Americas hosted a small delegation of investors interested in expanding to Saint Lucia. The group toured the island to explore business opportunities and receive information on Saint Lucia’s viability as a business location for outsourcing and contact center services.

The 3-day mission involved site visits to potential locations including real estate owned and managed by ISL. Meetings were also held with key government and industry stakeholders to understand the policies, strategies and overall business climate underpinning this type of investment.

A critical component of this Mission was a “Phase One – Career Fair” where successful candidates who were shortlisted following ISL’s call for applications, were afforded the opportunity to network with established local and new international Tech Service/Call Center companies. The Fair was interactive and allowed candidates to meet with potential employers and provide them with copies of their résumés.

The Conference comes on the heels of expansion and growth of the BPO sub-sector with the opening of KM²’s second office, Ojo Lab’s growth projection, the establishment of Velox Performance and 1-888GoAnswer’s new offices, and plans to institute a National BPO Policy.

Invest Saint Lucia expects that once the new companies have established their operations on island, candidates will be immediately shortlisted for Phase Two, which will entail additional interviews.