Invest St Lucia calls for expressions of interest for investment-ready projects

(PRESS RELEASE) – Invest Saint Lucia recently put out a call for expressions of interest (EOIs) from the private sector in relation to business proposals, project concepts or products that are available for investment.

According to Manager for Investment Promotion and Fulfilment, Alana Lansiquot-Brice, this EOI is being presented to increase the participation of the local, private sector in investment promotion.

“Over the last year or so, we’ve realized that our successes in identifying investors and matching them with assets with the potential for investment, have left us with a severely limited stock of new concepts to present to investors. Taking into consideration our mandate to promote investment-ready projects, we have decided that the best course of action to garner information to replace those projects that are no longer available, is to publicize our request,” she explained.

She further stated, “ISL needs the local individuals and the private sector to engage with the investment market to ensure that not only large-scale projects receive attention from potential investors. This necessitated a public announcement calling for private citizens and or businesses to provide us with the information on the specific opportunity, project concept and or business proposal to augment ISL’s own contribution to the product offerings.”

Following a review by ISL, the information being sought will be uploaded to the ‘Sector Opportunities’ page on ISL’s website for the consideration by both current and potential investors; domestic and foreign. In addition to this promotional avenue, information received will be packaged and presented as part of ISL’s promotional portfolio at overseas conferences, packages, investor missions, etc. This information will also form part of the investment-ready project catalogue generated through the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA).

Users can log on to www.investstlucia.com to complete the appropriate forms and provide the required information on available investment opportunities.

This campaign is expected to run into 2019, giving project owners sufficient time to provide accurate information and suitable photography/videography on their respective proposals.