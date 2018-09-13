Invest Saint Lucia supports two youth summer programmes

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – As part of its corporate outreach activities, Invest Saint Lucia (ISL) assisted two entities in the hosting of their 2018 summer programmes. HR Wise and the Roblot Public Library were the recipients.

The E.D.G.E. (Empower.Discover.Grow.Excel), HR Wise’s Youth Development Program exposed participants between the ages of 16 and 21 to important themes to be considered as they transition from the school environment to the workplace. Recognising ISL’s mandate is to create sustainable jobs, this 3-week summer workshop covered the softer skills for job readiness. These included communication, workplace etiquette and ethics, customer excellence, employment essentials, personal brand, interview skills, social media, attitude and entrepreneurship.

Team Members from ISL’s Communications and Human Resource Departments had the pleasure of presenting to this eager and dynamic group of young adults ‘Youth as an Entrepreneur’ and ‘Career Goal Drafting Plans’.

HR Wise Managing Director Goretti Paul noted, “This year’s EDGE program was a tremendous success with the help of sponsors like Invest Saint Lucia. This program had a huge impact on the participants who gave raving reviews about their experience over the three-week period. They now feel more adequately prepared to enter the job market and are better poised for success in the workplace. They have a better understanding of their strengths, competencies, workplace expectations and how they can add value for potential employers. Invest St. Lucia’s partnership with HRWise is an indication of their interest in contributing to the development of our youth, and we look forward to having them on board in an even bigger way for future programs”.

The second recipient, Roblot Public Library hosted a summer camp under the theme “Securing A Brighter Future, Upholding The Law.’ This workshop allowed twenty-six children from the community to participate in a fun and engaging week-long workshop. Activities included presentations by a social worker, a police officer, a religious leader and a special feature on disaster preparedness. The tour to the Soufriere Court House, the Soufriere Police Station and Tet Paul nature trail were well received by the young curious minds.

Ms. Henry, Roblot’s Public Librarian expressed gratitude to Invest Saint Lucia for its support.