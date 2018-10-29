Invest Saint Lucia supports Business Month

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – For the fourth consecutive year, Invest Saint Lucia (ISL) will be partnering with the Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development & Consumer Affairs as the Department hosts a series of activities in observance of Business Month.

The month-long programme of activities which will run from November 1st – 30th, is being held under the theme: Sustainable Enterprises – People, Planet and Profit. According to the Department, the theme was selected because of a growing need to address issues such as the increasing depletion of natural resources, coupled with climate change and economic disparity.

Business Month is seen as the ideal opportunity to encourage all stakeholders, particularly the business community, to do their part in curbing the negative effects of environmental and social issues. With ‘Business Sustainability’ quickly becoming the latest catch phrase in today’s corporate world, the need to preserve the environment while still being profitable, is an important consideration that many enterprises face.

This year’s activities will focus largely on the importance and benefits of operating a sustainable enterprise. Some of the events will seek to highlight local businesses that have successfully adopted sustainable practices.

Given its mandate to attract and retain sustainable investments, Invest Saint Lucia views its consistent support of Business Month, particularly this year, as its contribution towards the global initiative of ‘thinking green and acting green’. ISL has made several advancements targeting and facilitating investments that adopt and maintain environmentally-sound practices. In 2016, ISL recognized the innovation of Johanan Dujon of Algas Organics as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year during the annual Chamber of Commerce Awards.

Moreover, ISL recently announced its role in the facilitation of lands for LUCELEC’s 3-megawatt Solar Farm. ISL therefore remains ready to assist potential investors who are focused on the tripartite view of social and economic development, as well as environmental sustainability.

Apart from Invest Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Departments of Tourism and Sustainable Development, a number of other government agencies and corporate sponsors are partnering with the Department of Commerce to ensure their respective activities contribute to the success of Business Month 2018. Some of these include the St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd. (LUCELEC); SLHTA’s Tourism Enhancement Fund; Bank of Saint Lucia; Cable and Wireless Communications; First National Bank; the National Youth Council (NYC); the St. Lucia Small Business Association (SLISBA); Export Saint Lucia; St. Lucia Coalition of Service Industries; National Competitiveness and Productivity Council; the St. Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) and the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce.