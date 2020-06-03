Invest Saint Lucia responds to concerns over Anse des Sables

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Over the past two weeks there has been some land movement and clearing on lands belonging to Invest Saint Lucia (ISL) near the south-eastern side of the Hewanorra International Airport.

This is part of the investigative process that will lead to a design of a proposed alternative access to the town of Vieux Fort. The investigative works were completed during the week ending May 30, 2020.

This was part of the development of detailed plans for the proposed Anse des Sables Development that ISL announced in January 2019.

The project will be Anse des Sables’ transformation into a multi-investment opportunity in the area for both local and foreign interest.

It will be focused on diversifying Vieux Fort and attracting visitors promising all the same goods and services found in the north of the island with comfort and ease. This would essentially elevate the standard of living in the south and provide variety in job creation and entertainment for surrounding residents.

This concept is supported by the Government of Saint Lucia as it will decentralize economic activity from the north of the island to other areas such as Vieux Fort.

The planning process for the Anse des Sables Development has been presented to the general public at various stages over the past two years.

Last January, ISL introduced OBM International (OBMI) as the architectural firm commissioned to craft a master plan for a mixed-use development of Anse des Sables—a nearly two-decade-old aspiration for the agency.

OBMI has a record of expertise in sustainable tourism and development. OBMI’s work was completed in October 2019 after thorough investigation and frequent engagement with the Vieux Fort community.

The finished master plan reflects the desires of the residents, considering Anse des Sables’ historical and cultural significance and that it is a prime location for socializing and recreational activities. The plan also heeds the development’s scope for local participation in investment opportunities.

The Anse des Sables Project is still in the planning stage and the recent exploratory work is part of the preparative process for financial and technical feasibility studies.

