Invest Saint Lucia congratulates LUCELEC on solar farm

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Invest Saint Lucia was pleased to witness the opening of LUCELEC’s 3 megawatt (MW) solar farm in La Tourney, Vieux Fort on Thursday, 9th August.

Invest Saint Lucia, the island’s investment promotion agency understands the importance of renewable energy. As a small island nation, we are reminded of our vulnerabilities to economic and environmental shocks, and as net importers of fuel, adaptation and resilience, including the introduction of renewable sources of energy, remain a developmental priority.

Consequently, Invest Saint Lucia, recognizing the foregoing, and following negotiations between the two parties, gladly assisted the implementation of this project through the sale of just over 100 acres of land. These lands will support LUCELEC and Saint Lucia more broadly, towards the island’s approach in transitioning to renewable forms of energy and make progress on our energy roadmap for sustainable development.

According to LUCELEC, “it is the first utility-scale renewable energy project on the island and is funded, owned and operated by LUCELEC. Its nearly 15 thousand panels will generate approximately 7 million kWhs (or units) of electricity per year.”

Moreover, “the 3MW solar farm meets about 5% of St. Lucia’s electricity demand and will reduce the volume of fuel purchased by LUCELEC by about 300 thousand gallons per year. LUCELEC uses approximately 20 million gallons of fuel per year.”

Invest Saint Lucia notes the timely implementation of this project, and its ideal location, given the significant development projects earmarked for the south.