Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Invading Man O’War’s sting so painful, people are going to hospital in Trinidad

By Trinidad Express
January 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

The Portuguese Man O’War

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — As the Portuguese Man O’War continues to wash ashore in vast numbers along the east coast of Trinidad, related injuries are also on the rise.

A member of staff at Mayaro District Hospital told the Express that in the past few weeks an average of four Man O’War-related injuries per day have been addressed at the hospital.

On weekends, that number doubles in size.

“We have had quite a few incidents, usually with persons who are visiting the area. On weekends, it varies from eight to nine per day, often between the hours of nine (a.m.) to five (p.m.). On weekdays, it’s about four per day. These are not official numbers but just based on observation,” said the hospital official.

However, while the number of these creatures appearing along the east coast is large, the phenomenon of Man O’War beaching is not an unusual one.

This is according to information officer of the Institute of Marine Affairs, Glendon Glasgow, who told the Express that the sightings of the jellyfish-like species is a normal occurrence.

“This is not the first time this has occurred. There have always been quite a lot of these beachings over the years. This year the numbers may appear to be more than usual but this is a phenomenon that has been happening for quite a lot of years,” Glasgow said.

He said research suggests the timing of this yearly occurrence has been altered due to the movements of the North Atlantic Subtropical Gyre, a circular current that operates along the equator.

“One of the pieces of research being looked at by the Institute suggests that the timing and numbers of these creatures is due to the change in temperatures within the North Atlantic Subtropical Ocean Gyre coming out of the Northern winter, which affects the circulation of the ocean current pattern. It is this current that would bring these creatures to our shores and allow special characteristics that facilitate reproduction of the Portuguese Man O’War. Therefore a change in this current directly affects the introduction of these creatures to our shores,” said Glasgow.

He said it is possible that this change was a result of the increased temperatures of the Earth’s surface water due to climate change.

“Ocean current phenomena are changing, especially given the increase of ocean temperatures in recent times as a result of climate change. Once there is great change in ocean currents then there is likely a change in ocean current phenomena,” he said.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Trinidad and Tobago News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.