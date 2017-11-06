Introducing Choiseul Youth and Sports Council

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Choiseul Youth and Sports Council seeks to develop programs for the holistic development of youth: spiritually, educationally, physically, and emotionally,foster the sustainable development of clubs,sensitize and educate the community about matters pertaining to youth and to unite all youth and sports entities under one umbrella.

The Choiseul Youth and Sports Council has introduced its new team which is made up of seven (7) members exsiting in the lovely and warm spirited community of Choiseul.

The new executive members are President: Mr. Darrion Louis, Vice President: Mr. Jorden Mitchel, Secretary Ms. Kimberly FIndley, Assistant Secretary: Ms. Leeann Edgar, Treasurer: Mr. Leenel Lafeuillee, Assistant Treasurer: Ms. Naiomi Jean and Public Relations Officer: Ms. Petal Natram.