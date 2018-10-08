Introducing Caribbeanevents.com – A new online portal featuring events around the Caribbean

(PRESS RELEASE) – A new website for events and festivals scheduled throughout the Caribbean recently launched, providing travelers with a much-needed resource to help plan an enriching vacation.

Caribbeanevents.com currently features more than 200 events across the region. This intuitive, easy-to-use calendar provides information for travelers interested in culinary, cultural, musical, yachting, sporting, and other events, with the ability to search by date, island, and even event type.

With new information added daily, Caribbeanevents.com includes events for the remainder of 2018, such as the BVI Food Fete, November 3 – 25, a culinary celebration throughout the British Virgin Islands which culminates in the Anegada Lobster Festival, November 24-25; the World Creole Music Festival, October 26 – 28, in Dominica; the Nevis Triathlon, November 10-11; and, Maskanoo in the Turks & Caicos Islands, December 26.

For 2019, travelers will find details for events such as the Barbados Independent Film Festival, January 11-20; the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, February 28 – March 3, showcasing world-class racing; and the Bahamian Music & Heritage Festival, March 9 – 11, featuring family-friendly activities, among many others.

“More and more travelers are planning visits to the Caribbean to enjoy a special event or celebration that piques their interest, whether it’s world-class music, sports, food, or culture,” said Nerdin St. Rose, founder of Caribbeanevents.com, who has more than two decades of marketing and event management expertise for tourist boards across the region. “The Caribbean offers so much beyond sun, sand, and sea, and now travelers can plan their trip around any of these special events to get a true ‘live like a local’ experience,” she added.

Travelers in the trip planning stages can visit Caribbeanevents.com to search the full calendar of events and sign up for the newsletter; and follow along for updates on Facebook and Instagram.