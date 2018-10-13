Int’l Olympic Committee honours Richard Peterkin

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has formally notified the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Incorporated (SLOC Inc.) that it has awarded IOC Member and Immediate Past President of the (SLOC Inc.) with the prestigious Olympic Order.

By way of letter to the SLOC Inc.’s President Fortuna Belrose, dated October 12, 2018, the IOC confirmed that at its Executive Board meeting October 3-4, 2018 agreed on granting the award to Mr Peterkin for his outstanding services to the Olympic Movement.

The IOC further stated that an award ceremony will take place during the IOC’s 134th session in June 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the IOC headquarters is located.

Meanwhile members of the Executive Board of the SLOC Inc have all saluted their Immediate Past President for the wonderful recognition shown by the SLOC.

“We indeed salute you! Congratulations! Richard’s sterling contribution to the Olympic fraternity is well noted. He went into the movement at a time when it needed major reformation. He worked in the movement in particularly contributing significantly in the areas of good governance and financing. We are indeed proud of his achievement. Well done!” President Belrose said.

Other tributes have come from other bodies in the sub-region. President of the National Olympic Committees of the Eastern Caribbean States (ANOCES) Alphonso Bridgewater said:

“The historical significance of the moment does not escape me as it may very well be that you are the first OECS representative to have achieved IOC membership status, and now, this prestigious accolade.”