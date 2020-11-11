Interruption in telephone service at St. Lucia Fire Service HQ

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Interruption in telephone service at St. Lucia Fire Service HQ
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

By SLFS

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) hereby informs the public of an interruption in the telephone service at the Fire Service Headquarters in Castries on Saturday, November 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This interruption is to facilitate the necessary maintenance of the telephone lines.

Please be informed that the emergency line, 911, will still be functional. In addition, the station can be reached on the following telephone numbers:

Fixed lines – 451 7767

Mobile – 717 3715, 719 6267, 719 6260, 728 2888

Please be guided accordingly.

(0)(0)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.