Interruption in telephone service at St. Lucia Fire Service HQ

By SLFS

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) hereby informs the public of an interruption in the telephone service at the Fire Service Headquarters in Castries on Saturday, November 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This interruption is to facilitate the necessary maintenance of the telephone lines.

Please be informed that the emergency line, 911, will still be functional. In addition, the station can be reached on the following telephone numbers:

Fixed lines – 451 7767

Mobile – 717 3715, 719 6267, 719 6260, 728 2888

Please be guided accordingly.

