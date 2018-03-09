International Women’s Day was truly inspirational – SLISBA

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – This year’s celebration of International Women’s Day was very different and for business women in St. Lucia, its bright lights gave them some well deserved recognition and inspiration.

The theme for this year’s celebration focussed on rural and urban women transforming their communities and the St. Lucia Industrial and Small Business Association (SLISBA), which represents many small and micro enterprises grabbed onto the opportunity to highlight the amazing work of its members and to show appreciation for their contributions.

The events organized and supported by the Association began with a distribution of flowers to all of its women members which was sponsored by their male counterparts who had to select a name from a bag and to surprise the unsuspecting business woman at her place of work.

This was followed by a Workshop entitled “The Paradox of Leadership” which was held on Wednesday March 7th at the Financial Center of the Government Administrative Building. The Association brought to St. Lucia Dr. Oluwakwame Linda Banks of Anguilla to facilitate that workshop, which was a massive success judging by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from all the participants.

Dr. Banks, a Clinical Psychologist by profession, was true to form. She inspired the sixty two (62) business and professional women who attended and motivated them to continue reaching for greater and greater success in their private lives and in their businesses and organizations.

The workshop also included a Business Expo, which highlighted the products and services of women, and underscored the need for women to support each others’ businesses.

The following day, International Women’s Day, SLISBA joined with several organizations to support the exhibition of a wide array of businesses by rural and urban women. This event was held in Constitution Park and was also a very big success, highlighting the true value of collaboration and the amazing teamwork of the staff and students of the St. Joseph’s Convent.

The entire day saw throngs of St. Lucians and visitors stopping by to visit the exhibition and to purchase many treasures, while being entertained by the steel band of the St. Joseph’s Convent including dances and other entertainment.

The curtains came down on those activities with a Cocktail Reception and Networking event for business women, which was held at the Palm Haven Hotel from 7:30pm – 10pm at the Palm Haven Hotel. More than one hundred and thirty business and professional women attended this special event, which was addressed by Mr. Gaspard Blaize, President and Dr. Oluwakweme Linda Banks, as well as Vice President Mr. Alex St. Clair.

It was truly a wonderful sight to see so many outstanding business and professional women, taking time out from their hard work, to socialize and network with each other. Hats off to SLISBA! May it continue to grow as a business support organization working to promote, develop and support the truly small, micro and medium businesses in St. Lucia.