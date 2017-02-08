COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

INTERNATIONAL: Woman dies stealing from clothes donation bin when arm got stuck

By New York Daily News
February 8, 2017

lvclothingbinthief9n-1-webNEW YORK DAILY NEWS – It turns out Judith Permar wasn’t trying to help those who are less fortunate — she was stealing from them.

The Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania woman was found dead Monday after she got her arm stuck in a clothing donation bin that had collapsed beneath her. Permar, who broke her arm and wrist, died of a combination of hypothermia and trauma.

521461572

It wasn’t immediately clear why Permar was at the drop-off box, but Mount Carmel Township police chief Brian Hollerbush told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the 56-year-old was taking bags of clothes out of the bin.

“She was fishing bags out and the ladder she was standing on gave way and she couldn’t get her hand loose,” he said.

Hollerbush said bags containing shoes and clothes were found on the ground near the bin and her black Hummer was nearby with the engine still running.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(2)(0)
Share14
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 14
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.