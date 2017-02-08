INTERNATIONAL: Woman dies stealing from clothes donation bin when arm got stuck

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – It turns out Judith Permar wasn’t trying to help those who are less fortunate — she was stealing from them.
The Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania woman was found dead Monday after she got her arm stuck in a clothing donation bin that had collapsed beneath her. Permar, who broke her arm and wrist, died of a combination of hypothermia and trauma.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Permar was at the drop-off box, but Mount Carmel Township police chief Brian Hollerbush told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the 56-year-old was taking bags of clothes out of the bin.
“She was fishing bags out and the ladder she was standing on gave way and she couldn’t get her hand loose,” he said.
Hollerbush said bags containing shoes and clothes were found on the ground near the bin and her black Hummer was nearby with the engine still running.