INTERNATIONAL: Woman convinced she was speaking to Virgin Mary actually had brain tumor

NY POST – A woman who convinced herself she was speaking to the Virgin Mary was actually battling a brain tumor, doctors discovered.
The unnamed 60-year-old, who lives in Spain, suddenly became religious, finding God in just two months.
Family and friends described the woman as being happy and positive.
But they told doctors she was not particularly religious.
Yet within a two-month period people began to notice a change in her personality and behavior.
