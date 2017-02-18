BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Woman convinced she was speaking to Virgin Mary actually had brain tumor

By NY Post
February 18, 2017

170217-virgin-mary-miracle-featureNY POST – A woman who convinced herself she was speaking to the Virgin Mary was actually battling a brain tumor, doctors discovered.

The unnamed 60-year-old, who lives in Spain, suddenly became religious, finding God in just two months.

Family and friends described the woman as being happy and positive.

But they told doctors she was not particularly religious.

Yet within a two-month period people began to notice a change in her personality and behavior.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

One comment

  1. Pwet La
    February 21, 2017 at 8:36 AM

    Well, there you have it. Proof that Religious people are more than likely brain damaged.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

