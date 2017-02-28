INTERNATIONAL: US teacher donates her kidney to save pupil’s life

BBC – A US preschool teacher has told the BBC of her delight in being able to save a five-year-old pupil’s life by providing the child with one of her kidneys.
Beth Battista said that she had no hesitation in offering her kidney after hearing of Lyla’s protracted search to find a suitable donor.
“I knew I just had to get tested rather than watch her suffer,” she said.
Both Beth and Lyla are now recovering after the successful transplant operation last Wednesday.
The teacher and mother-of-two said that she heard about Lyla’s condition after her mother Dena Carreyn shared a Facebook post about the girl’s desperate need for a living kidney donor.
The true love of a teacher.
Wow. We can still have faith in humanity