INTERNATIONAL: US teacher donates her kidney to save pupil’s life

By BBC
February 28, 2017

_94883464_bethandlylaBBC – A US preschool teacher has told the BBC of her delight in being able to save a five-year-old pupil’s life by providing the child with one of her kidneys.

Beth Battista said that she had no hesitation in offering her kidney after hearing of Lyla’s protracted search to find a suitable donor.

“I knew I just had to get tested rather than watch her suffer,” she said.

Both Beth and Lyla are now recovering after the successful transplant operation last Wednesday.

_94883457_mediaitem94883456

The teacher and mother-of-two said that she heard about Lyla’s condition after her mother Dena Carreyn shared a Facebook post about the girl’s desperate need for a living kidney donor.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

2 comments

  1. Truth
    February 28, 2017 at 7:52 PM

    The true love of a teacher.

  2. Smoothieprincess
    February 28, 2017 at 3:27 PM

    Wow. We can still have faith in humanity

