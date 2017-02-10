INTERNATIONAL: US customs agents may require foreigners’ social media passwords

BUSINESS INSIDER – Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday that the Trump administration may move to require foreign visitors to give over the passwords to their social media accounts, NBC reported.
“We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what do you say?” said Kelly. “If they don’t want to cooperate then you don’t come in.”
Kelly said that the idea was in its preliminary stages, and that the White House was considering several additional vetting measures.
This proposal echoes an earlier idea floated by White House policy director Stephen Miller, who said the White House may compel US customs officials and border patrol agents to ask foreign visitors to provide their cell phone contacts upon entering the US.
The move would fall under Trump’s now suspended executive order temporarily barring refugees and visa holders from six Muslim-majority countries —Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — from entering the US, according to CNN. Syrians have been banned indefinitely.