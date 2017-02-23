COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Trump expected to revoke rules on transgender rights in schools

By New York Post
February 23, 2017

afp_lq5m2NY POST – Republican President Donald Trump’s administration was expected to revoke landmark guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The draft reverses former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature initiative on transgender rights, which instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms matching their gender identity.

The draft, which could be subject to change, may be released as early as Wednesday, according to advocacy groups who have been in contact with administration officials.

“We are hearing that it will be rescinded today,” said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The document states that its purpose is to withdraw the guidance of May 13, 2016, that threatened to withhold federal funding if schools forced transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender assigned at birth against their will.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(3)(0)
Share4
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 4
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Lise
    February 23, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    Hell yea !!! . Good job.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.