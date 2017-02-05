St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
INTERNATIONAL: Teenage hitman accused of more than 30 murders

By SKY NEWS
February 5, 2017

820a21d4c7d92cf8cc5e26e502c3550e1149ab61fea22d361b820a9773527095_3884295SKY NEWS – A 17-year-old who is accused of carrying out more than 30 murders has been arrested by police in Colombia.

The teenage suspect – known only by his nickname ‘Frijolito’ – was held in the city of Cali in the South American country.

Police describe him as a “highly dangerous criminal” and said he was caught after a four-month manhunt.

Cali Police Chief Hugo Casas said: “He is only 17 years old and has committed more than 30 homicides.

“He is really a dangerous person, it was good to get him and let’s say the city is free of a person who could continue doing these deeds outside authority.”

Officers claim ‘Frijolito’ – which means ‘Little Bean’ – started killing people at around the age of 12.

They allege he was head of a gang of drug traffickers and assassins who ruthlessly terrorised the city in the south of the country.

It is believed that Frijolito’s last criminal act was a double murder at a shopping centre.

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention centre until he turns 18 when he will be moved to an adult prison.

