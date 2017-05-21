INTERNATIONAL: Assange’s rape investigation dropped, London Police still plans to arrest him

The maximum sentence for beraching bail is 12 months and legal sources said the courts might seek to make an example of him.

But Assange’s greatest fear remains the possibility that he could still be extradited to the United States for his role in the publication of leaked classified material on the WikiLeaks website.

Last month, the American Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said that Assange’s arrest remained a priority for his department and if convicted he could be jailed for up to 45-years.

Prosecutors have reportedly been asked to outline possible charges against him and officials in Washington have insisted the case remains ongoing.

Last night the UK Home Office refused to confirm or deny whether the United States had already submitted an arrest warrant for Assange.

Asked if Britain would now support a request to extradite him to the United States, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “We look at extradition requests on a case-by-case basis. In relation to Julian Assange, any decision that is taken about UK action in relation to him were he to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy would be an operational matter for the police.”

Outlining the current position a Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on June 29 2012.

“The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy.

“Whilst Mr Assange was wanted on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for an extremely serious offence, the MPS response reflected the serious nature of that crime.