INTERNATIONAL: Queen becomes first British monarch to celebrate Sapphire Jubilee

BBC – A 41-gun salute has been fired in London’s Green Park to mark the Queen’s 65 years on the throne.
Gun salutes also took place in Cardiff, Edinburgh and York.
The Queen has become the first British monarch to reach a sapphire jubilee, after becoming the UK’s longest-reigning monarch in 2015, aged 89.
A portrait of the Queen by British photographer David Bailey has been reissued for the anniversary.
In the photo, the Queen wears sapphire jewellery given to her by King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.
