INTERNATIONAL: Pakistan bans Valentine’s Day

INTERNATIONAL: Late Detroit Tigers owner quietly paid Rosa Parks’ rent for 10 years February 17, 2017 NY POST – Mike Ilitch, the former Detroit Tigers and Red Wings owner who died last week, quietly paid the rent for civil rights icon Rosa Parks during her later years. Ilitch was known for his philanthropic efforts, but news of his intervention with Parks was unknown to the public. “They don’t go around saying ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russian model risks death with stunt atop 1000ft high building February 17, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A Russian stunner who pulled off a death-defying stunt is catching heat from her fans who say that being a daredevil is not model behavior. Viktoria Odintsova posed for photos dangling from the edge of the 73-story, 1,000-foot-tall Cayan Tower in Dubai, which was considered the world’s tallest building in 2013. ...

INTERNATIONAL: Fatal shooting in Chicago streamed on Facebook Live February 16, 2017 NY POST – Two people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed and a pregnant woman was wounded in a shooting captured on Facebook Live as they drove in Chicago, where the latest spate of gun violence “must be a turning point” for the city, according to the mayor. “I got a bullet in my stomach ...

INTERNATIONAL: Homeowner finds landscaper having sex with family dog February 14, 2017 NEW YORK POST — An Atlanta-area man has turned himself in after he was accused of engaging in a sex act with a dog while working as a landscaper. Citing jail records, news outlets report that 61-year-old Cruz Barreralugo turned himself in to authorities Monday. A Lawrenceville man called police Saturday to report that he was ...

INTERNATIONAL: Nokia 3310 to be relaunched at MWC February 14, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Nokia will re-launch the 3310, perhaps the best-loved and most resilient phone in history. The phone, originally released in 2000 and in many ways beginning the modern age of mobiles, will be sold as a way of getting lots of battery life in a nearly indestructible body. The new incarnation of the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pakistan bans Valentine’s Day February 13, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Pakistan has become the latest country to ban Valentine’s Day. It has prohibited all public celebrations and any media coverage because the celebration is not part of Muslim traditions. The ruling was handed down by the Islamabad High Court, following an unsuccessful attempt to ban the festival last year. President Mamnoon Hussain urged Pakistanis not to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Hundreds of illegal immigrants arrested in ‘routine’ U.S. enforcement surge February 12, 2017 YAHOO NEWS – U.S. federal immigration agents arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least four states this week in what officials on Friday called routine enforcement actions. Reports of immigration sweeps this week sparked concern among immigration advocates and families, coming on the heels of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees and immigrants ...

INTERNATIONAL: 76-year-old newlywed allegedly shot wife in butt for refusing sex February 10, 2017 NEW YORK POST – An elderly newlywed who told police he had yet to consummate his marriage allegedly shot his wife in the butt for refusing his advances. Donald Royce, 76, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, admitted to authorities that he shot his wife after an argument about the couple’s sleeping arrangements. Royce told deputies from ...

INTERNATIONAL: US customs agents may require foreigners’ social media passwords February 10, 2017 BUSINESS INSIDER – Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday that the Trump administration may move to require foreign visitors to give over the passwords to their social media accounts, NBC reported. “We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man jailed for marrying mother and her daughter February 10, 2017 NY POST – A bail bondsman has been jailed on charges he was simultaneously married to a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter, and illegally possessed weapons by working in Pennsylvania under an alias. The suspect is charged under the name Christopher Hauptmann, though authorities believe his real last name is Buckley and he has ...

INTERNATIONAL: Doctors find cockroach in woman’s skull after she reported ‘crawling sensation’ February 9, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – The 42-year-old Indian woman was in deep slumber last Tuesday night until she awoke around midnight to a “tingling, crawling sensation” in her right nostril. At first, the woman, a domestic worker named Selvi, brushed the feeling off, assuming she might be catching a cold, the Times of India reported. But she soon ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman dies stealing from clothes donation bin when arm got stuck February 8, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – It turns out Judith Permar wasn’t trying to help those who are less fortunate — she was stealing from them. The Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania woman was found dead Monday after she got her arm stuck in a clothing donation bin that had collapsed beneath her. Permar, who broke her arm ...

INTERNATIONAL: Buddhist monk caught with millions of meth pills February 8, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A Buddhist monk is facing some bad karma after being caught with more than 4.6 million methamphetamine pills, officials said. U Arsara was driving a Toyota Kluger from Shwe Baho village in the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine state, in Myanmar, when he was pulled over Sunday by members of a ...

INTERNATIONAL: Queen becomes first British monarch to celebrate Sapphire Jubilee February 6, 2017 BBC – A 41-gun salute has been fired in London’s Green Park to mark the Queen’s 65 years on the throne. Gun salutes also took place in Cardiff, Edinburgh and York. The Queen has become the first British monarch to reach a sapphire jubilee, after becoming the UK’s longest-reigning monarch in 2015, aged 89. A ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teenage hitman accused of more than 30 murders February 5, 2017 SKY NEWS – A 17-year-old who is accused of carrying out more than 30 murders has been arrested by police in Colombia. The teenage suspect – known only by his nickname ‘Frijolito’ – was held in the city of Cali in the South American country. Police describe him as a “highly dangerous criminal” and said ...

INTERNATIONAL: Nun says Mary likely was not a virgin February 4, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A nun in Spain has received death threats from angry Catholics after suggesting that Mary likely had sex with husband Joseph – much like any “normal couple” would. Sister Lucia Caram – a self-described “restless and disturbing” nun on her Twitter profile that boasts more than 183,000 followers – seemingly contradicted ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man smuggles 22 hunks of gold out of Canadian mint using his anus February 4, 2017 HUFFINGTON POST – Prison is rearing its ugly head for a man who smuggled 22 gold pucks out of the Canadian Mint in his anus. Not all at the same time, mind you. Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for theft, breach of trust and money laundering. He will serve an ...

INTERNATIONAL: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, then 23 more underneath their house February 2, 2017 CBS NEWS – For the past 20 years, Nathan Hawkins has been working with snakes in the small Texas town of Buffalo Gap. So when Hawkins, the owner of Big Country Snake Removal, received a frantic call from a family in Abilene, Texas, about a rattlesnake peaking its head out of a toilet — he ...

INTERNATIONAL: Women rush for designer vaginas February 2, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER/AFP – A rush of women going under the knife for designer genitals has taken even plastic surgeons by surprise and divided medical professionals on the ethics and benefits of “labiaplasty”. In 2015, more than 95,000 women worldwide underwent the procedure, according to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Most often, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Florida pastor caught with man’s wife, flees naked January 31, 2017 LOCAL 10 – A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman’s husband came home to find him having sex with his wife. The Tallahassee Democrat reports police documents show a woman’s husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Nigerian man with 86 wives dies aged 93 January 31, 2017 BBC – Mohammed Bello Abubakar, known as Baba Masaba, died at his home in central Niger state on Saturday after an undisclosed illness. A large crowd attended his funeral on Sunday. Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper reported that while he had 86 wives in 2008 – when he was at the centre of media attention – ...

INTERNATIONAL: US plans to ask visitors for social media info before granting entry January 30, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – The White House reportedly hopes to start collecting social media data from foreign visitors, denying entry to those who refuse. According to CNN, travellers would also be asked to share their mobile phone contacts under the controversial proposals. White House policy director Stephen Miller has already raised the idea with officials from the State ...

INTERNATIONAL: First human-pig embryos made, then destroyed January 27, 2017 CNN – To grow human organs within animal bodies has long been the dream of scientists wanting to provide transplantable hearts, lungs, kidneys and other organs for patients in need. A glimpse of possible success in this elusive goal was seen Thursday. Using stem cell technologies, researchers generated human cells and human tissues in the ...

Caretaker beats elderly patient for feeding dog ‘human food’ January 27, 2017 FOX8 – Police released graphic home surveillance video of a Texas caretaker viciously abusing an elderly patient. The video shows the caretaker, identified by police as Brenda Floyd, berating and striking the victim in the living room of her Houston home, according to KIAH. Police said the video was taken around 8 p.m. on New Year’s ...