BOSL
COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Pakistan bans Valentine’s Day

By Independent (UK)
February 13, 2017

valentines-day-apINDEPENDENT (UK) – Pakistan has become the latest country to ban Valentine’s Day.

It has prohibited all public celebrations and any media coverage because the celebration is not part of Muslim traditions.

The ruling was handed down by the Islamabad High Court, following an unsuccessful attempt to ban the festival last year.

President Mamnoon Hussain urged Pakistanis not to observe Valentine’s Day, which he criticised as a Western import that threatened to undermine Islamic values.

“Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided,” he said at a ceremony last year.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(6)(0)
Share166
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 166
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. David
    February 17, 2017 at 1:59 PM

    So i'm moving to Pakistan !!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Smoothieprincess
    February 14, 2017 at 5:41 AM

    I am not against religions but those people are really fanatics. I don't celebrate the holidays myself but why make it a crime. What about freedom of chose?

    (2)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.