INTERNATIONAL: Nigerian man with 86 wives dies aged 93

BBC – Mohammed Bello Abubakar, known as Baba Masaba, died at his home in central Niger state on Saturday after an undisclosed illness.
A large crowd attended his funeral on Sunday.
Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper reported that while he had 86 wives in 2008 – when he was at the centre of media attention – the number had risen to 130 at the time of his death.
Some of them were pregnant, it reported.
The BBC reported in 2008 that Mr Abubakar had at least 170 children, but the Daily Trust said that he left behind 203 children.
(9)(17)
At least he married them, I'm sure that there is countless men who sleep around and cheat with numbers far more than his wives. At least he acknowledges and is accountable, rather than abandoning them. It's baffling how people are amazed but are doing the same thing behind close doors on social media, both physically and emotionally.This is not new, stop casting stones and look into your own closets. God help us all.
and the kids don't know they are brothers and sisters / or like the calypso : shame and scandal in the family.
At least he married them, I'm sure that there is countless men who sleep around and cheat with numbers far more than his wives. At least he acknowledges and is accountable, rather than abandoning them. It's baffling how people are amazed but are doing the same thing behind close doors on social media, both physically and emotionally.This is not new, stop casting stones and look into your own closets. God help us all.
Plz....it merely means women are commodities or shattle to do whatever a man please.
They should make mate saint of fertility and everlasting love. Far I
He must have tied with a smile on his face.
Like a boss