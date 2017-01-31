BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Nigerian man with 86 wives dies aged 93

By BBC
January 31, 2017

BBC – Mohammed Bello Abubakar, known as Baba Masaba, died at his home in central Niger state on Saturday after an undisclosed illn_93864207_ce77c8d0-34b3-44d2-b99a-fb252e3f6c29ess.

A large crowd attended his funeral on Sunday.

Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper reported that while he had 86 wives in 2008 – when he was at the centre of media attention – the number had risen to 130 at the time of his death.

Some of them were pregnant, it reported.

The BBC reported in 2008 that Mr Abubakar had at least 170 children, but the Daily Trust said that he left behind 203 children.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

7 comments

  1. Concerned
    February 1, 2017 at 10:31 PM

    At least he married them, I'm sure that there is countless men who sleep around and cheat with numbers far more than his wives. At least he acknowledges and is accountable, rather than abandoning them. It's baffling how people are amazed but are doing the same thing behind close doors on social media, both physically and emotionally.This is not new, stop casting stones and look into your own closets. God help us all.

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  2. Concerned
    February 1, 2017 at 10:30 PM

    At least he married them, I'm sure that there is countless men who sleep around and cheat with numbers far more than his wives. At least he acknowledges and is accountable, rather than abandoning them. It's baffling how people are amazed but are doing the same thing behind close doors on social media, both physically and emotionally.This is not new, stop casting stones and look into your own closets. God help us all.

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  3. Bobol
    January 31, 2017 at 8:10 PM

    They should make mate saint of fertility and everlasting love. Far I

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  4. Cocosek
    January 31, 2017 at 4:05 PM

    He must have tied with a smile on his face.

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  5. Abby Normal
    January 31, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    Like a boss

    (2)(0)
    Reply

