International netball certification for Saint Lucia’s Benti

(SNO) – Saint Lucia is set to be represented at the highest level of global netball, as one of the island’s leading officials has been certified as one of just six International Umpire Awards from the Caribbean, and the first from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

Erasmus Wayne Benti has joined three officials each from Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago as recipients of the International Netball Federation (INF) International Umpires’ Award (IUA).

The UIA was introduced in 1997, aimed at raising and standardising the levels of international umpiring.

Said Benti: “I am extremely elated. My hard work has finally paid off. Especially not having the quality of matches in Saint Lucia to umpire. I can proudly say that I am the first IUA from the OECS, giving hope to others.”

Benti has for some time been an International Talent Identified Umpire (ITID), which has enabled him to officiate at the 2014 American Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) Championship in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and the 2017 Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) in Gaborone, Botswana

A teacher by profession, Benti holds an MSc in exercise and hHealth, a BSc in physical education and sports, and a diploma in teacher education. He is also an trainer and facilitator with a track record of delivering successful results to sports management, youth and community development initiatives.

Congratulations have been pouring in for the nation’s top netball official from those in the sport. A long-time netball, basketball and athletics coach, Benti is also an athletics and basketball technical official, and has served the Athletics Association as its technical director.

An International Umpires’ Award (like the ITID) runs for a four-year period during which time umpires are expected to show ongoing improvement. Towards the end of the four year cycle, IUA go through a re-endorsement process to see if they are reappointed for a further four years.