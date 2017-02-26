INTERNATIONAL: Game Of Thrones star dies aged 36 February 26, 2017 THE TELEGRAPH (UK) – Game Of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36, it has been reported. Once named as Britain’s tallest man, the 7’7″ star played Mag The Mighty in the fantasy series and also took on roles in X-Men: First Class and Jupiter Ascending. According to reports, he passed ...

INTERNATIONAL: Mohammed Ali son detained at airport after Caribbean travel due to name February 26, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER – A son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was held for questioning for two hours at a Florida airport upon returning from Jamaica because of his Arabic-sounding name, US media reported late Friday. Muhammad Ali Jr, 44, who was born in Philadelphia and has a US passport, was traveling with his mother Khalilah ...

INTERNATIONAL: Suspect in killing of North Korea leader’s brother thought she was in ‘comedy video’ February 26, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER – Vietnam said Saturday the Vietnamese woman accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s half brother told officials she thought she was taking part in a prank for a comedy video. Doan Thi Huong was arrested alongside an Indonesian woman, with both accused of carrying out a fatal poison attack on Kim ...

WhatsApp makes changes to its ‘status’ feature February 23, 2017 BUSINESS TODAY – In a nod to its past as well as its future, WhatsApp is adding a “status” feature that lets users tell their contacts what they are up to. It’s not a new idea – WhatsApp started out as a way for people to let their friends know what they are up to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Giant cannabis factory found in nuclear bunker in England February 23, 2017 BBC – A large-scale cannabis factory has been found in an underground former nuclear bunker, Wiltshire police have said. Several thousand cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized in a raid on RGHQ Chilmark. Six men were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production following the midnight raid on Wednesday. There are ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump expected to revoke rules on transgender rights in schools February 23, 2017 NY POST – Republican President Donald Trump’s administration was expected to revoke landmark guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The draft reverses former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature initiative on transgender rights, which instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman convinced she was speaking to Virgin Mary actually had brain tumor February 18, 2017 NY POST – A woman who convinced herself she was speaking to the Virgin Mary was actually battling a brain tumor, doctors discovered. The unnamed 60-year-old, who lives in Spain, suddenly became religious, finding God in just two months. Family and friends described the woman as being happy and positive. But they told doctors she ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man proposes with ring inside chicken nuggets box February 18, 2017 NY POST – This Illinois woman opened her McDonald’s order to find a nugget that won’t go well with honey mustard. Karsyn Long is such a fan of the fast food giant that her boyfriend, Kristian Helton, decided to propose with a ring in a box of chicken nuggets. “She has devoted her life to ...

INTERNATIONAL: China, Venezuela number 790 cooperation agreements in strategic areas February 17, 2017 PRESS RELEASE – Through the High-Level Joint Commission, shared by Venezuela and the People’s Republic of China since 2001, 790 cooperation projects have been developed to enhance development of strategic areas. This commission, which emerged as a result of the Cooperation Framework Agreement, signed between late President Hugo Chavez and his Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Late Detroit Tigers owner quietly paid Rosa Parks’ rent for 10 years February 17, 2017 NY POST – Mike Ilitch, the former Detroit Tigers and Red Wings owner who died last week, quietly paid the rent for civil rights icon Rosa Parks during her later years. Ilitch was known for his philanthropic efforts, but news of his intervention with Parks was unknown to the public. “They don’t go around saying ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russian model risks death with stunt atop 1000ft high building February 17, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A Russian stunner who pulled off a death-defying stunt is catching heat from her fans who say that being a daredevil is not model behavior. Viktoria Odintsova posed for photos dangling from the edge of the 73-story, 1,000-foot-tall Cayan Tower in Dubai, which was considered the world’s tallest building in 2013. ...

INTERNATIONAL: Fatal shooting in Chicago streamed on Facebook Live February 16, 2017 NY POST – Two people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed and a pregnant woman was wounded in a shooting captured on Facebook Live as they drove in Chicago, where the latest spate of gun violence “must be a turning point” for the city, according to the mayor. “I got a bullet in my stomach ...

INTERNATIONAL: Homeowner finds landscaper having sex with family dog February 14, 2017 NEW YORK POST — An Atlanta-area man has turned himself in after he was accused of engaging in a sex act with a dog while working as a landscaper. Citing jail records, news outlets report that 61-year-old Cruz Barreralugo turned himself in to authorities Monday. A Lawrenceville man called police Saturday to report that he was ...

INTERNATIONAL: Nokia 3310 to be relaunched at MWC February 14, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Nokia will re-launch the 3310, perhaps the best-loved and most resilient phone in history. The phone, originally released in 2000 and in many ways beginning the modern age of mobiles, will be sold as a way of getting lots of battery life in a nearly indestructible body. The new incarnation of the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pakistan bans Valentine’s Day February 13, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Pakistan has become the latest country to ban Valentine’s Day. It has prohibited all public celebrations and any media coverage because the celebration is not part of Muslim traditions. The ruling was handed down by the Islamabad High Court, following an unsuccessful attempt to ban the festival last year. President Mamnoon Hussain urged Pakistanis not to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Hundreds of illegal immigrants arrested in ‘routine’ U.S. enforcement surge February 12, 2017 YAHOO NEWS – U.S. federal immigration agents arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least four states this week in what officials on Friday called routine enforcement actions. Reports of immigration sweeps this week sparked concern among immigration advocates and families, coming on the heels of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees and immigrants ...

INTERNATIONAL: 76-year-old newlywed allegedly shot wife in butt for refusing sex February 10, 2017 NEW YORK POST – An elderly newlywed who told police he had yet to consummate his marriage allegedly shot his wife in the butt for refusing his advances. Donald Royce, 76, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, admitted to authorities that he shot his wife after an argument about the couple’s sleeping arrangements. Royce told deputies from ...

INTERNATIONAL: US customs agents may require foreigners’ social media passwords February 10, 2017 BUSINESS INSIDER – Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday that the Trump administration may move to require foreign visitors to give over the passwords to their social media accounts, NBC reported. “We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man jailed for marrying mother and her daughter February 10, 2017 NY POST – A bail bondsman has been jailed on charges he was simultaneously married to a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter, and illegally possessed weapons by working in Pennsylvania under an alias. The suspect is charged under the name Christopher Hauptmann, though authorities believe his real last name is Buckley and he has ...

INTERNATIONAL: Doctors find cockroach in woman’s skull after she reported ‘crawling sensation’ February 9, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – The 42-year-old Indian woman was in deep slumber last Tuesday night until she awoke around midnight to a “tingling, crawling sensation” in her right nostril. At first, the woman, a domestic worker named Selvi, brushed the feeling off, assuming she might be catching a cold, the Times of India reported. But she soon ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman dies stealing from clothes donation bin when arm got stuck February 8, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – It turns out Judith Permar wasn’t trying to help those who are less fortunate — she was stealing from them. The Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania woman was found dead Monday after she got her arm stuck in a clothing donation bin that had collapsed beneath her. Permar, who broke her arm ...

INTERNATIONAL: Buddhist monk caught with millions of meth pills February 8, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A Buddhist monk is facing some bad karma after being caught with more than 4.6 million methamphetamine pills, officials said. U Arsara was driving a Toyota Kluger from Shwe Baho village in the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine state, in Myanmar, when he was pulled over Sunday by members of a ...

INTERNATIONAL: Queen becomes first British monarch to celebrate Sapphire Jubilee February 6, 2017 BBC – A 41-gun salute has been fired in London’s Green Park to mark the Queen’s 65 years on the throne. Gun salutes also took place in Cardiff, Edinburgh and York. The Queen has become the first British monarch to reach a sapphire jubilee, after becoming the UK’s longest-reigning monarch in 2015, aged 89. A ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teenage hitman accused of more than 30 murders February 5, 2017 SKY NEWS – A 17-year-old who is accused of carrying out more than 30 murders has been arrested by police in Colombia. The teenage suspect – known only by his nickname ‘Frijolito’ – was held in the city of Cali in the South American country. Police describe him as a “highly dangerous criminal” and said ...