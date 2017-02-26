BOSL
COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Mohammed Ali son detained at airport after Caribbean travel due to name

By Jamaica Observer
February 26, 2017

muhammad-ali-jrJAMAICA OBSERVER – A son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was held for questioning for two hours at a Florida airport upon returning from Jamaica because of his Arabic-sounding name, US media reported late Friday.

Muhammad Ali Jr, 44, who was born in Philadelphia and has a US passport, was traveling with his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the late sports icon’s second wife, friend and lawyer Chris Mancini told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Mancini told the newspaper that both were held for questioning on the Fort Lauderdale International Airport on February 7 because of their Arabic-sounding names.

Camacho-Ali however was released after she showed US Customs agents a photo of herself with her ex-husband.

Ali Jr however had no such photo — and according to Mancini was held for nearly two hours and repeatedly asked “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(2)
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Lucian
    February 26, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    Completely understandable considering CIP programs and Trinidad and other Caribbean ISIS recruits.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.