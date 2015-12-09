INTERNATIONAL: Man who filmed himself raping his girlfriend’s 6-y-o daughter sentenced to 25 years to life

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – An unrepentant sicko who filmed himself raping his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter had no remorse as he was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison.
“I don’t understand why the District Attorney is asking for a max sentence for something that did not happen,” babbled Virgilio Ocampo, 35, at his sentencing in Bronx Supreme Court.
A jury found the creep guilty of predatory sexual assault in just two hours after watching his own iPhone video of the Sept. 2013 rape played at trial.
The victim’s mother discovered the rapist’s sick recording of the attack still on his cell phone months later.
“He videotaped it so he could watch it over and over again. He is disgusting!,” the mother wrote in a statement read aloud at sentencing.
