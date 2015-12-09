COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times.

INTERNATIONAL: Man who filmed himself raping his girlfriend’s 6-y-o daughter sentenced to 25 years to life

By New York Daily News
December 9, 2015

rape9n-1-webNEW YORK DAILY NEWS – An unrepentant sicko who filmed himself raping his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter had no remorse as he was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison.

“I don’t understand why the District Attorney is asking for a max sentence for something that did not happen,” babbled Virgilio Ocampo, 35, at his sentencing in Bronx Supreme Court.

A jury found the creep guilty of predatory sexual assault in just two hours after watching his own iPhone video of the Sept. 2013 rape played at trial.

The victim’s mother discovered the rapist’s sick recording of the attack still on his cell phone months later.

“He videotaped it so he could watch it over and over again. He is disgusting!,” the mother wrote in a statement read aloud at sentencing.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(6)
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 0
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Tasmin
    March 9, 2017 at 12:04 AM

    Hope he gets ass rape by a gang of man and is tortured to death.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Concerned
    December 9, 2015 at 3:08 PM

    Just reading this is sickening!! What a world we live in!!.. Smh

    (11)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.