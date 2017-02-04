St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

INTERNATIONAL: Man smuggles 22 hunks of gold out of Canadian mint using his anus

By Huffington Post
February 4, 2017

2017-02-04-12_26_58-man-smuggles-22-hunks-of-gold-out-of-canadian-mint-using-his-anus-_-the-huffingtHUFFINGTON POST – Prison is rearing its ugly head for a man who smuggled 22 gold pucks out of the Canadian Mint in his anus.

Not all at the same time, mind you.

Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for theft, breach of trust and money laundering.

He will serve an additional 30 months if he doesn’t pay $145,000 in restitution within three years.

The sentencing judge, aptly named Peter Doody, told the court prison time was needed to deter others from attempting similar crimes, according to the Canadian Press.

