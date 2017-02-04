INTERNATIONAL: Nun says Mary likely was not a virgin February 4, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A nun in Spain has received death threats from angry Catholics after suggesting that Mary likely had sex with husband Joseph – much like any “normal couple” would. Sister Lucia Caram – a self-described “restless and disturbing” nun on her Twitter profile that boasts more than 183,000 followers – seemingly contradicted ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man smuggles 22 hunks of gold out of Canadian mint using his anus February 4, 2017 HUFFINGTON POST – Prison is rearing its ugly head for a man who smuggled 22 gold pucks out of the Canadian Mint in his anus. Not all at the same time, mind you. Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for theft, breach of trust and money laundering. He will serve an ...

INTERNATIONAL: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, then 23 more underneath their house February 2, 2017 CBS NEWS – For the past 20 years, Nathan Hawkins has been working with snakes in the small Texas town of Buffalo Gap. So when Hawkins, the owner of Big Country Snake Removal, received a frantic call from a family in Abilene, Texas, about a rattlesnake peaking its head out of a toilet — he ...

INTERNATIONAL: Women rush for designer vaginas February 2, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER/AFP – A rush of women going under the knife for designer genitals has taken even plastic surgeons by surprise and divided medical professionals on the ethics and benefits of “labiaplasty”. In 2015, more than 95,000 women worldwide underwent the procedure, according to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Most often, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Florida pastor caught with man’s wife, flees naked January 31, 2017 LOCAL 10 – A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman’s husband came home to find him having sex with his wife. The Tallahassee Democrat reports police documents show a woman’s husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Nigerian man with 86 wives dies aged 93 January 31, 2017 BBC – Mohammed Bello Abubakar, known as Baba Masaba, died at his home in central Niger state on Saturday after an undisclosed illness. A large crowd attended his funeral on Sunday. Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper reported that while he had 86 wives in 2008 – when he was at the centre of media attention – ...

INTERNATIONAL: US plans to ask visitors for social media info before granting entry January 30, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – The White House reportedly hopes to start collecting social media data from foreign visitors, denying entry to those who refuse. According to CNN, travellers would also be asked to share their mobile phone contacts under the controversial proposals. White House policy director Stephen Miller has already raised the idea with officials from the State ...

INTERNATIONAL: First human-pig embryos made, then destroyed January 27, 2017 CNN – To grow human organs within animal bodies has long been the dream of scientists wanting to provide transplantable hearts, lungs, kidneys and other organs for patients in need. A glimpse of possible success in this elusive goal was seen Thursday. Using stem cell technologies, researchers generated human cells and human tissues in the ...

Caretaker beats elderly patient for feeding dog ‘human food’ January 27, 2017 FOX8 – Police released graphic home surveillance video of a Texas caretaker viciously abusing an elderly patient. The video shows the caretaker, identified by police as Brenda Floyd, berating and striking the victim in the living room of her Houston home, according to KIAH. Police said the video was taken around 8 p.m. on New Year’s ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump wants 20 percent import tax to pay for Mexico wall January 26, 2017 NEW YORK POST – President Trump intends to pay for the coming US-Mexico wall with a 20 percent tax on all imports coming from Mexico, White house spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday. He said the plan now taking shape would tax imports from countries “that we have a trade deficit from, like Mexico.” “If you ...

INTERNATIONAL: Fast food worker accused of smearing menstrual blood on customer’s burger January 26, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A Mississippi fast food worker at a Jack’s restaurant is now in police custody after being accused of contaminating food. Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, allegedly smeared her saliva and menstrual blood on a burger before selling it to a customer in the drive-through. According to WTVA, the incident happened on ...

INTERNATIONAL: African refugee drowns in Venice as bystanders laugh January 26, 2017 HUFFINGTON POST (UK) – An African man drowned in Venice’s Grand Canal as onlookers abused him and filmed his struggle on their mobile phone, in an incident now being investigated by Italian authorities. In photos that have since emerged, Pateh Sabally, a 22-year-old refugee from Gambia, can be seen flailing in the middle of the ...

INTERNATIONAL: We reject Trump’s border wall – Mexico’s President January 26, 2017 NY POST – Mexico’s president says he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it. President Enrique Pena Nieto did not address reports that he was considering” canceling next week’s visit to Washington following Trump’s order to begin construction of ...

St Lucian Magistrate awarded Freedom of The City of London Award January 26, 2017 PRESS RELEASE – Justin Moore has been awarded the freedom of the city of London for his work in the community. Moore, who originally comes from Soufriere was given the “honorary freedom” which is the highest accolade the city of London can bestow on someone.It recognizes persons of distinction and persons who have in the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teen broadcasts her suicide on Facebook Live January 25, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A 14-year-old foster child in Florida broadcast her own suicide on social media Sunday night, police said. Nakia Venant had started a livestream — reportedly on Facebook Live — when she fashioned a noose out of a scarf and hanged herself from the bathroom door of her Miami area home just after ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump to announce building of Mexican border wall in coming days January 25, 2017 BBC – Donald Trump has said a “big day” is planned on national security, including an announcement to build a wall on the border between the US and Mexico. The new US president is expected to sign several executive orders regarding immigration and border security over the next few days. They are likely to include ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump expected to sign anti-immigration executive orders Wednesday January 25, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – President Trump is expected to sign executive orders on immigration on Wednesday, according to reports. He is expected to sign orders both restricting access to the United States for most refugees and stopping visas being issued to residents of Muslim countries Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, Reuters reported ...

INTERNATIONAL: UK gov’t loses challenge over Brexit vote January 24, 2017 CNN – Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled that the UK government must hold a vote in parliament before beginning the process of leaving the European Union. The decision is a complication for Prime Minister Theresa May, who wanted to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — the legal mechanism that begins the process of ...

INTERNATIONAL: Samsung confirms battery faults as cause of Note 7 fires January 23, 2017 BBC NEWS – Samsung’s probe into its Galaxy Note 7 fiasco has found that the overheating and burning of the phones was caused by faults with their batteries. The firm had axed its iPhone rival in October last year after an earlier botched recall and re-release. The recall is thought to have cost $5.3bn (£4.3bn) and ...

INTERNATIONAL: America running out of young people ‘willing to flip burgers’ January 23, 2017 BUSINESS INSIDER – America is running out of young people “willing to flip burgers” as the number of people in the workforce between 16 and 24 years old without a college degree steadily declines, according to a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “This cohort has been declining since the start of this recovery, probably ...

INTERNATIONAL: California scientist names moth species after Donald Trump January 23, 2017 LOS ANGELES TIMES – A scientist in California has named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on the insect’s head are reminiscent of Trump’s blond hairdo. The moth was named Neopalpa donaldtrumpi by evolutionary biologist Dr. Vazrick Nazari, who discovered it while dissecting moths and noticing ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teenage girl arrested for ‘raping man at knifepoint’ January 21, 2017 YAHOO NEWS – Lestina Marie Smith faces a possible life behind bars if convicted of the rape of the 19-year-old man. The teenager is accused by police of attacking her victim in Saginaw Township, central Michigan, before forcing him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her earlier this month. Police say she pinned ...

INTERNATIONAL: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of USA January 20, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Mr Trump and his team will now embark on his avowed mission to undo many of the achievements of Barack Obama, including the monumental health care reform law, the Affordable Care Act. “The movement continues – the work begins!” ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman hiding $70K worth of cocaine in box of Jamaican beef patties busted at JFK January 20, 2017 NY DAILY NEWS – This box of beef patties was a different kind of flaky. A Jamaican woman was busted after Customs agents found four pounds of cocaine hidden in a box of the golden-crusted meat-filled treats at Kennedy Airport, officials said Thursday. Federal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said agents got suspicious when ...