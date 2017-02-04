INTERNATIONAL: Man smuggles 22 hunks of gold out of Canadian mint using his anus

HUFFINGTON POST – Prison is rearing its ugly head for a man who smuggled 22 gold pucks out of the Canadian Mint in his anus.
Not all at the same time, mind you.
Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for theft, breach of trust and money laundering.
He will serve an additional 30 months if he doesn’t pay $145,000 in restitution within three years.
The sentencing judge, aptly named Peter Doody, told the court prison time was needed to deter others from attempting similar crimes, according to the Canadian Press.
