INTERNATIONAL: Man kills sister over Hot Pockets

NY POST – Hot Pockets can get people heated.

An Atlanta man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting following a fight over the snack, according to news station WAGA.

Prosecutors said Nathaniel Mathis had asked his sister and her boyfriend, Rodney Benton, 34, to get pepperoni Hot Pockets last July using his card.

When the couple got to the store, the Hot Pockets were sold out so his sister called Mathis to let him know.

They tried to buy other food, but Mathis’ card was rejected. She called him back and an argument reportedly ensued.

The couple ended up going home empty-handed, where they were met by a furious Mathis.

“The defendant was home and still upset when he approached the SUV,” the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Mathis went up to the passenger side and yelled “You know what’s going on” and shot Benton eight times.

He then fled to a nearby park, where he approached a woman with a message for his sister, news station WXIA reported.

The woman told police he said, “I just snapped. I love her and didn’t mean for it to happen this way.”

Authorities were able to track down Mathis in the woods, where he was shirtless and pointing a gun at his head. After two hours of negotiations, police shot him with a beanbag gun and took him into custody.

Mathis was found guilty of murder, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison plus 10 years.