INTERNATIONAL: Man jailed for marrying mother and her daughter

By NY Post
February 10, 2017

170209-man-marries-daughter-mother-featureNY POST – A bail bondsman has been jailed on charges he was simultaneously married to a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter, and illegally possessed weapons by working in Pennsylvania under an alias.

The suspect is charged under the name Christopher Hauptmann, though authorities believe his real last name is Buckley and he has a felony drug conviction in New Jersey.

That conviction prevents him from legally owning guns, which prompted the 44-year-old bail bondsman to be arraigned Tuesday on four counts of illegal weapons possession in addition to the bigamy count.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney, but the suspect told a judge at his arraignment that hundreds of criminals he’s posted bond for would run “buck wild” if he weren’t allowed to remain free to check on them.

“I have always been on the side of the law, and I have had police back me up several times,” he told the judge.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

