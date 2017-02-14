BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Homeowner finds landscaper having sex with family dog

By New York Post
February 14, 2017
Cruz Barreralugo

NEW YORK POST — An Atlanta-area man has turned himself in after he was accused of engaging in a sex act with a dog while working as a landscaper.

Citing jail records, news outlets report that 61-year-old Cruz Barreralugo turned himself in to authorities Monday.

A Lawrenceville man called police Saturday to report that he was playing in his yard with his nephew when they saw Barreralugo participating in “a lewd sexual act” with their dog. The man said Barreralugo fled when he realized he’d been seen.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident.

Barreralugo has been charged with bestiality and cruelty to children.

The suspect’s name is listed in the jail log as “Barrera-Lugo.” Previous information distributed by Gwinnett County police gave his name as Barreralugo.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

