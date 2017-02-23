COURTS
INTERNATIONAL: Giant cannabis factory found in nuclear bunker in England

By BBC
February 23, 2017

BBC – A large-scale cannabis factory has been found in an underground former nuclear bunker, Wiltshire police have said.

Several thousand cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized in a raid on RGHQ Chilmark.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production following the midnight raid on Wednesday.

There are 20 rooms in the building with almost every one converted for the wholesale production of cannabis plants, police said.

The former Ministry of Defence bunker was built in the 1980s to protect local dignitaries and government officials in the event of a nuclear attack.

2 comments

  1. Cocosek
    February 23, 2017 at 8:21 PM

    Then, what's wrong with these beautiful plants;
    they should be sold at the local Flower Shop at discount.

  2. Anonymous
    February 23, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    At least they got good use out of their tax dollars............

