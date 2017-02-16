CARIBBEAN: Five primary school students in T&T test positive for HIV

JAMAICA OBSERVER – At least five primary school students have tested positive for the HIV virus and several others have engaged in sexual activities “willingly” Parliamentarians in Trinidad and Tobago have been told.
Appearing before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament on Wednesday, officials from the Ministries of Education and Health confirmed that the five students, aged seven to 11, and including three girls were receiving treatment.
“They will remain in the system unless their health factors should warrant that they should be removed,” said Guidance Officer in Ministry of Education Darlene Smith, noting that the ministry believes in inclusive education and they should be treated in the same manner as other students.
Addressing the JSC on the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), specialist medical officer Dr Aruna Divakaruni said a significant number of school aged children had sought the services of the Queen’s Park Counselling Centre.
“Most of them are school children. They have older partners. Most of the time they are abused by stepfathers or a brother or cousin or somebody like that,” she said, adding “others [are] engaged in sexual activity willingly”.
How could a child give consent? how could a child participate willingly? that comment alone tells me the Caribbean mentality we dealing with and how it is doing so much harm in the society. A child's reasoning is NOT that of an adult. A teenager does not think like a 30 year old. Its only with the benefit of hindsight that one realises the naivety of the teen years when we thought we knew everything. And am quite sure, a 60 year old has far more wisdom than a 30 year old. So the point is, children should be treated like children and that is, persons with a diminished capacity to reason, to know right from wrong. and adults or older kids should not take advantage of that and harm them by sexual abuse or otherwise. The parliamentarians in Trinidad ought to be ashamed of themselves in making such pronouncements. This is why we in the Caribbean are considered backward. it is ignorant thinking. There is something seriously amiss in any society which attempts to excuse such disgusting behaviour. A child is not to be abused by parents, step parents, siblings or friends. With all the money Trinidad has why does it not invest in social services for its young people and their family to help support them in instilling proper family values? afterall money is no object. This is beyond sad. Unless the kids were born with HIV, I do not see any reason for any kids to be infected at such a young age. And the perpetrators should be made to pay with life in prison for their crime.
Lord take control of out children
Well it's all over cause kids nowadays refuse to be kids
They should do a screening in st. Lucia.
Agree