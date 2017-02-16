INTERNATIONAL: Fatal shooting in Chicago streamed on Facebook Live

NY POST – Two people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed and a pregnant woman was wounded in a shooting captured on Facebook Live as they drove in Chicago, where the latest spate of gun violence “must be a turning point” for the city, according to the mayor.
“I got a bullet in my stomach … they shot him, oh my God,” the pregnant woman screams after running from the car to a home in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue in the city’s Lawndale section, according to the Chicago Tribune. “I can’t go to the hospital … this bullet in my stomach.”
Footage of the shooting goes dark after the woman gets inside the home, where she pleads with her mother for help but tells her she cannot go to the hospital because she might be taken to jail.
Just minutes earlier, the woman, who is reportedly four months pregnant, was seen chewing gum, smiling and singing into her cellphone as she sat in the passenger seat of a car driven by her 26-year-old boyfriend and with a 2-year-old boy, Levontay White Jr., in the back seat. The couple sing along to music and playfully posture for the camera until roughly a dozen shots ring out.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said paramedics were able to revive the boy at the scene, but he later died at Stroger Hospital, along with the 26-year-old man, who detectives believe was the intended target.