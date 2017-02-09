INTERNATIONAL: Doctors find cockroach in woman’s skull after she reported ‘crawling sensation’

INDEPENDENT (UK) – The 42-year-old Indian woman was in deep slumber last Tuesday night until she awoke around midnight to a “tingling, crawling sensation” in her right nostril.
At first, the woman, a domestic worker named Selvi, brushed the feeling off, assuming she might be catching a cold, the Times of India reported. But she soon felt something move.
She spent the rest of the night in discomfort, waiting for the sun to rise so she could go to the hospital.
“I could not explain the feeling but I was sure it was some insect,” she told the New Indian Express. “Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes.”
As dawn arrived, with her son-in-law in tow, the woman visited the clinic closest to her home in Injambakkam, in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.