INTERNATIONAL: Couple arrested in UAE for having sex outside of marriage

NY POST – A South African man and his new fiancee have been detained in the United Arab Emirates for having sex outside of marriage — after a doctor treated the woman for stomach cramps and discovered she was pregnant, a report says.
Emlyn Culverwell‚ 29, and Iryna Nohai, 27, were both arrested in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 27 following the medical checkup, according to News24.
The newly engaged couple have reportedly remained in custody ever since.
“The only thing they did wrong was fall in love,” explained Culverwell’s mother, Linda.
Nohai, who hails from the Ukraine, claimed to be suffering from stomach cramps and had been rushed to Medeor Medical Centre in Yas Mall before she and Culverwall were taken into custody, News24 reports.
WTF! This justs shows why a separation of Church and State is a must
That is very true. The state should have no business in that kind of matter. Praise God for the side of the world we were born in. We complain about alot of pety stuff, but on the other side they are not as lucky as we are.