INTERNATIONAL: Buddhist monk caught with millions of meth pills

By New York Post
February 8, 2017

gettyimages-502679674NEW YORK POST – A Buddhist monk is facing some bad karma after being caught with more than 4.6 million methamphetamine pills, officials said.

U Arsara was driving a Toyota Kluger from Shwe Baho village in the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine state, in Myanmar, when he was pulled over Sunday by members of a narcotics task force.

Cops found 400,000 pills in his SUV and then 4.2 million more – along with a grenade and ammunition — at his Shwe Baho monastery, police Chief Kyaw Mya Win told The Irrawaddy, a Burmese news site.

One million kyats – about $769 — in cash also was found in the vehicle, according to a statement from the office of Myanmar’s leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

“This is not a normal case, and when we were informed that the monk was arrested, we were all shocked,” Win said.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

