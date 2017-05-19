Advertisement
BOSL
COURTS
BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Brooklyn woman accused of hiring man to kill husband faces life behind bars

By NY Post
May 19, 2017

forhire16n-1-webNY POST – A Brooklyn woman is facing life without parole for allegedly hiring a man to kill her husband, and trying to cash in on nearly $900,000 in insurance money, prosecutors said.

When poisoning her husband didn’t work, Alishia Noel-Murray turned to her boyfriend for help getting her spouse out of the picture, asking her lover to find someone to kill Omar Murray in Feb. 2013, officials said.

Noel-Murray, 28, had two problems, and thought she could solve them both at the same time, said Assistant District Attorney Emily Dean during opening statements Monday at Noel-Murray’s murder trial in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

She was having financial difficulties, and she wasn’t getting along with Murray, 37, with whom she shared a 10-month-old son.

Dean said Noel-Murray devised a plot to take care of both issues. Her persistence paid off, but only partly; her husband was dead, but she never got to cash in on the money.

Noel-Murray tried to poison her husband in Oct. 2012, but that attempt only ended in a trip to the hospital, Dean told jurors. She said Noel-Murray, who was having an affair, urged her boyfriend, Dameon Lovell, to recruit someone to gun her husband down.

Meanwhile, Noel-Murray took out three life insurance policies on her husband totaling $900,000 including one for $150,000 that was taken out just months before Murray’s death.

The first recruit, a friend of Lovell’s, tried to shoot Murray on Feb. 6, 2013, but missed, Dean said.

One comment

  1. Angella Joseph
    May 19, 2017 at 10:15 AM

    They should have a law that no body takes life insurances for any body until the person knows about it they both should be there

