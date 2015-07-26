INTERNATIONAL: Baby hospitalise after uncle mixes formula with alcohol

THE DAILY NEWS – An Alabama man fed his 10-month-old niece a potent cocktail of baby formula and alcohol, authorities said.

The boozy bottle sent the little girl to the emergency room, according to Dothan police.

Dontavian McCree, 19, faces charges of torture and willful abuse of a child.

Staff at Flowers Hospital called the cops after examining the infant and discovering she’d ingested formula spiked with hooch.

McCree was babysitting for his sister, who was at work from 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Dothan Eagle reported.

The worried mother immediately noticed her daughter didn’t look well when she returned and had the child taken to the hospital.

The girl was in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigators quickly focused on McCree and alcoholic baby formula.

“There was no debate about him mixing it and all,” police Cpl. Sean Morgan told the Dothan Eagle. “He was freely admitting he was the one who mixed the baby bottle, and he was the only one there. Everything else came down to intent.”

He was jailed on $15,000 bail.