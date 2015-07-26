Don't Miss
INTERNATIONAL: Baby hospitalise after uncle mixes formula with alcohol

By Doyle Murphy, NY Daily News
July 26, 2015
The uncle

THE DAILY NEWS – An Alabama man fed his 10-month-old niece a potent cocktail of baby formula and alcohol, authorities said.

The boozy bottle sent the little girl to the emergency room, according to Dothan police.

Dontavian McCree, 19, faces charges of torture and willful abuse of a child.

Staff at Flowers Hospital called the cops after examining the infant and discovering she’d ingested formula spiked with hooch.

McCree was babysitting for his sister, who was at work from 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Dothan Eagle reported.

The worried mother immediately noticed her daughter didn’t look well when she returned and had the child taken to the hospital.

The girl was in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigators quickly focused on McCree and alcoholic baby formula.

“There was no debate about him mixing it and all,” police Cpl. Sean Morgan told the Dothan Eagle. “He was freely admitting he was the one who mixed the baby bottle, and he was the only one there. Everything else came down to intent.”

He was jailed on $15,000 bail.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

3 comments

  1. Real
    November 3, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    Who can you trust? Given a chance he would rape the baby as well. Or maybe it was just a matter of time before he did it. He needs to be put away for an unspecified number of years.

  2. Anarchist
    July 27, 2015 at 2:57 PM

    This is why they shooting us :/

  3. Childcare
    July 26, 2015 at 11:54 PM

    Papa salop, jail for u, wicked bastered

