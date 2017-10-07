International Association of Parliamentarian for Peace launched in Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) – The International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP) brings together parliamentarians from around the world to form an international network of men and women who are committed to solving the critical challenges of our time based on co-existence, mutual prosperity and the realization of a world of sustainable peace.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017, the St Lucia Chapter of IAPP was inaugurated at the Parliament Chamber in Castries. Minister Herod Stanislas, MP for Soufriere, as the Master of Ceremony, gave the opening remarks: “Today I firmly believe that we, in the interest of security and peace, must take a firm stand: one that is neither safe, nor political, nor popular, but we must take it because our conscience tells us it is right and proper if we are to impact our nation, our region and our world towards a culture and a pathway to achieve lasting peace.”

The IAPP is a project of the Universal Peace Federation. UPF is a global network of leaders who contribute to building a world of sustainable peace in which everyone can live in freedom, harmony, cooperation and prosperity.

With National Chapters in over 120 nations, UPF is an NGO in Special Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC).

Secretary General of the St. Lucia chapter of UPF, Mr. Remy Taupier, compared the two political parties to two brothers who are often at loggerheads with each other. If the two brothers would feel how their fighting is causing their parents pain, they would try to resolve their differences in a peaceful way.

In the same manner, if Parliamentarians who love their country unite together to put the interest of their nation first, then they can resolve their differences in a constructive and peaceful way.

The IAPP provides a safe environment of mutual respect where parliamentarians can discuss national, regional and global problems constructively, away from the political spotlight and allows parliamentarians to put various matters into perspective. It helps them to consider the interest of the nation first before the interest of their own political party and ultimately, make the best decisions for the sake of the country.

Former Minister of Education and former MP, Dr. Robert Lewis, gave an insightful presentation on the topic, “The Role of Parliamentarians to Achieve Lasting and Sustainable Peace” in which he shared some of his experiences being a member of parliament for 10 years and encouraged current and future parliamentarians to be agents of peace.

Regional President of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, Dr. Kim and Regional President of IAPP, Dr. Yang, reported on the development of the IAPP around the world. It has already been established in more than 80 nations worldwide.

Dr. Yang stated in his report, “Good governance is secured not only by the policies and laws of the political system. It is also necessary that those who hold positions of power be people of good character, guided by their conscience and universal moral principles. Good governance also depends upon a well-educated and morally responsible citizenry.”

Five distinguished participants were recognized for their work in the community and/or with the youth and appointed as Ambassadors for Peace.

More than 50,000 diplomats, clergy, civic leaders, current and former heads of state have been designated as UPF Ambassadors for Peace throughout the world.

Through this inauguration event as a starting point, the IAPP in St.Lucia joins an international network of parliamentarians for peace that actively support each other and share best practices beyond their differences in ethnicity, race, religion and culture.

As highlighted by young artist Sam Eudovicque in his heartfelt song rendition at the event, “We are one family under God.”