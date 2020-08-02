interCaribbean Airways to start Barbados flights

(BARBADOS NATION) — Prime Minister Mia Mottley yesterday announced the arrival of interCaribbean Airways to Barbados, with flights expected to start from August 4.

She revealed that the airline, which is based in Turks & Caicos, had already started interviews for local staff.

“As I indicated in a previous statement, the Government of Barbados has met with a number of airlines who have expressed interest in operating in the eastern and southern Caribbean.

“Barbados is fortunate that interCaribbean has been chosen as its southern hub with a view to expansion and the establishment of headquarters in the future. interCaribbean has been operating in the northern Caribbean for almost 30 years but under different brands,” Mottley said.

Their flights will start from Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from Barbados,” she said in a media statement last night.