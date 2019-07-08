Inter-Commercial House Calypso competition is on tomorrow!

Share This On:

Pin 8 Shares

Nine companies/organisations are down to compete in the Inter-Commercial House Calypso Competition that takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9 at the National Cultural Center.

The organisations are: Teacher’s Union, LUCELEC, Jn Marie Gas Station, Massy Group of Companies, St. Lucia Fire Service, St. Lucia Royal Police Force, Bay Gardens Resorts, Bordelais Correctional Facility, and Bank of St. Lucia.

Recently-crowned Groovy Soca Monarch Sly of Vye Twizeen Boyz will be among the guest artistes scheduled to perform at the event. The others are Keisha, Jay and Bronxx, and Invader.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. but gates will open at 8 p.m.

The entrance fee is $30.

( 0 ) ( 0 )