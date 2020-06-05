Don't Miss
Home / All News / General / Integrity Commission extends declaration filing deadline to June 30

Integrity Commission extends declaration filing deadline to June 30

By Office of the Integrity Commission
June 5, 2020

Posted by: Admin in General 3 hours ago 0 55 Views

 Share This On:

Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Due to the guidelines and protocols instituted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Office of the Prime Minister as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of the Integrity Commission finds it necessary to extend the deadline for filing of declarations for the financial year ending December 2019 to June 30, 2020.

All persons in public life are reminded that the Integrity in Public Life Act Chapter 1.19 (The Act) requires such persons to file with the Integrity Commission, a declaration of income, assets, and liabilities for the year December 31 of each year. “Financial year” means any period of 12 months beginning on January 1 in any year.

According to the Act, “a person who fails to furnish the Commission a declaration or further particulars thereof, which he or she is required to furnish in accordance with this Act commits an offence, and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or both.” Further “the commission shall publish the fact in the Gazette and send a report to the Director of Public Prosecution for further action.”

The Office has hereby extended the time for filing to June 30, 2020.

(0)(0)
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

General

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

About Admin

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
x

Check Also

Happy Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in and out of Saint ...