Integrity Commission extends declaration filing deadline to June 30

(PRESS RELEASE) — Due to the guidelines and protocols instituted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Office of the Prime Minister as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of the Integrity Commission finds it necessary to extend the deadline for filing of declarations for the financial year ending December 2019 to June 30, 2020.

All persons in public life are reminded that the Integrity in Public Life Act Chapter 1.19 (The Act) requires such persons to file with the Integrity Commission, a declaration of income, assets, and liabilities for the year December 31 of each year. “Financial year” means any period of 12 months beginning on January 1 in any year.

According to the Act, “a person who fails to furnish the Commission a declaration or further particulars thereof, which he or she is required to furnish in accordance with this Act commits an offence, and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or both.” Further “the commission shall publish the fact in the Gazette and send a report to the Director of Public Prosecution for further action.”

The Office has hereby extended the time for filing to June 30, 2020.

