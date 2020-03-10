Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Insufficient space in Saint Lucia for major coronavirus outbreak says PM Chastanet

By SNO Staff
March 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

PM Chastanet

(SNO) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has said there is insufficient space in Saint Lucia in case of a major outbreak of the now infamous coronavirus.

However, he said his administration have taken action to delay and if possible prevent the virus from reaching the island’s shores.

Chastanet also said the government is working to find a solution for a worst-case scenario.

“As a Government, we know that our population is particularly vulnerable, partly due to the large number of persons with Diabetes and hypertension and other chronic illnesses which are susceptible to the coronavirus,” he said. “We have also recognized that there is currently insufficient space available to support a major outbreak in Saint Lucia.”

He added that some initial efforts have been made and a significant amount of financial resources have been made available in the face of the virus.

“As we continue to look at alternatives and make adjustments, we will continue to update the population on the specifics of our approach,” the prime minister stated.

He added, “I assure you that we are working aggressively to find a solution for a worst-case scenario.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.