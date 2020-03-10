Insufficient space in Saint Lucia for major coronavirus outbreak says PM Chastanet

Share This On:

(SNO) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has said there is insufficient space in Saint Lucia in case of a major outbreak of the now infamous coronavirus.

However, he said his administration have taken action to delay and if possible prevent the virus from reaching the island’s shores.

Chastanet also said the government is working to find a solution for a worst-case scenario.

“As a Government, we know that our population is particularly vulnerable, partly due to the large number of persons with Diabetes and hypertension and other chronic illnesses which are susceptible to the coronavirus,” he said. “We have also recognized that there is currently insufficient space available to support a major outbreak in Saint Lucia.”

He added that some initial efforts have been made and a significant amount of financial resources have been made available in the face of the virus.

“As we continue to look at alternatives and make adjustments, we will continue to update the population on the specifics of our approach,” the prime minister stated.

He added, “I assure you that we are working aggressively to find a solution for a worst-case scenario.”

