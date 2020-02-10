Inspiring Ladies of the Caribbean Convention to be held in March

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – CLIP Training & Consultancy will be hosting its first Inspiring Ladies of the Caribbean convention on Curacao from March 6-8, 2020 at the World Trade Center.

This convention aims to bring 500 high achieving professional and entrepreneurial women from around the Caribbean who are interested in strengthening their personal and professional leadership.

The convention is uniquely designed to empower women with the tools to help them achieve greater success, highlight some of the region’s top female experts, and to celebrate International Women’s Day. Attendees will be able to grow their network in the region, gain insights, and showcase their business. The weekend will also include a gala dinner, business expo, and book fair.

Inspiring Ladies of the Caribbean convention will kick-off with a gala dinner which will include a keynote from global businesswoman, Olive Strachan, MBE from Dominica. Over the course of two days, top female leaders coming from Curacao, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and Suriname will share their best practices and strategies to balance achieving more success and living a happier and more fulfilling life.

Creator and producer of the convention, Ruth Sinkeler specializes in UBUNTU leadership (amongst other leadership styles). UBUNTU is the South African Philosophy of true connection, reconciliation, forgiveness and working together to achieve great things. Over the course of three (3) days, attendees will be immersed in an informative and interactive experience focused on this style of leadership that has transformative effects both personally and professionally.

Registration has already opened. Regular prices are $250. However, interested persons can still benefit from the ‘early bird’ special until February 20th This special includes the gala dinner, seminars, business expo, lunches, and coffee breaks and will be available for $199. Prices will increase to regular prices after that. Day passes for the separate days are also available. Willemstad Resort in Otrobanda is providing a discount to registered attendees as is Curacao Marriott Beach Resort.

